Parade celebrates Irish, Young's championship

Saturday was a special homecoming for Princeton's own NCAA Champion, Jackie Young.

A parade to honor Young and to celebrate Notre Dame's victory against Mississippi State in the Women's NCAA Basketball championship was held Saturday.

The entire town of Princeton is out to honor NCAA champion Jackie Young. pic.twitter.com/qCO2lWyPhB — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) April 7, 2018

Organizers wanted as many fans to be there wearing green and gold, making as much noise as possible.

