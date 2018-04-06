80 inmates to be moved from Vanderburgh Co. Jail within week

Too many inmates. Overcrowding is still a problem at the Vanderburgh County Jail in 2018.

And while the sheriff and the county are working on plans to expand the jail, they have had to fall back on a temporary solution.

Right now, we are told the jail is overcrowded by about 250 inmates. So inmates are moving to other jails, not just in Indiana, but also in neighboring Kentucky and Illinois.

By this time next week, Sheriff Dave Wedding says 80 inmates will be relocated to the Daviess County Jail in Kentucky and in Illinois, the Jefferson and White County Jails. That will bring the total number of relocated inmates up to about 200.

The initiative will help bring down the current population to 600 inmates, which is obviously closer to the 550 capacity.

Sheriff Wedding says despite moving inmates out, the population at the jail continues to spike at an alarming rate.

"I've never seen anything like it," explained Sheriff Wedding. "These are unprecedented numbers. When we noticed that our inmates that were housed in Evansville-Vanderburgh County and outside our numbers were exceeding 800, I was alarmed. I was hoping. I was trying to be optimistic that these numbers would take a sharp drive downward, but they didn't."

Moving hundreds of inmates around doesn't come cheap. There are daily fees tied to each inmate and some of that money comes right out of Vanderburgh County.

The state of Indiana pays $35 a day for each inmate once they've been convicted. That money goes to whichever jail houses them.

But Vanderburgh County covers that fee if an inmate is still awaiting trial. And if an inmate awaiting trial is moved to a jail outside Evansville, Vanderburgh County will have to pay $35 a day per inmate.

It's one of several things that complicates this plan.

"Because it's governmental entities, you have to get a contract put together. It has to go in front of their county government," Sheriff Wedding said. "It has to go in front of our county government. There has to be an agreement made. A lot of stipulations. When are they going to go? How much are you going to pay them? Circumstances, clauses things like that. it's not an easy thing to just say, 'Hey, come get 20 inmates.' It doesn't work that way, and that's why it's a logistical nightmare."

Sheriff Wedding says to keep costs down, inmates awaiting trial are moved to the closest jails to help with the cost of transportation for court dates.

