Some Warrick Co. residents could have new voting location

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Hoosiers have until Monday, April 9 to register to vote in the primary election and if you call Warrick County home, your voting location may have changed.

In an effort to save money and reduce the number of people working on election day, county officials consolidated several precinct locations. 

We're told a blue postcard has been sent out to every voter affected, alerting them to their new location.

For the first time, voters in Warrick County will cast their vote on an Electronic Poll Book. The devices will be used to try and reduce wait times at poll lines and make it easier for information to be stored.

If you are unsure if your voting location has changed, see the table below.

Precinct Old Location New Location
Boon 1 Boonville City Hall Old Courthouse
Boon 2 American Legion Governor Boon Square
Boon 6 St. Clements Old Courthouse
Boon 7 Loge School Boonville High School
Ohio 10 Crossroads Church St. Luke Lutheran Church
Ohio 11 Mt. Olive GB Church First Christian Church
Ohio 12 Hamilton Pointe St. Luke Lutheran Church
Ohio 13 Newburgh United Methodist Living World Church
Ohio 14 Chandler Fire House Chandler Community Center
Ohio 16 Newburgh Church of Christ Living World Church
Ohio 18 Towsend Bible Church Living World Church
Ohio 21 Crossroads Church St. Luke Lutheran Church
Ohio 23 Paradise Fire House Castle High School
Ohio 27 Newburgh Church of Christ First Christian Church
Ohio 30 Woodlands Convalescent Ohio Township Library
Ohio 31 Woodlands Convalescent Ohio Township Library
Ohio 33 Townsend Bible Church Living World Church

Click here to register to vote online or see if you are already registered (Indiana residents only).

