Changes made to USI softball schedule

Due to frigid weather and snow in the forecast several changes have been made to University of Southern Indiana Softball's schedule throughout the next several days.

First, USI's doubleheader against Truman State University Saturday has been pushed back to a 2 p.m. start time in Kirksville, Missouri, due to cold temperatures. Second, the USI-Quincy University doubleheader that was originally scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to Monday, with a noon start time for game one, due to snow in the forecast.

Lastley, USI's home doubleheader against Kentucky Wesleyan College Tuesday also has been postponed to April 17, with first-pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. at the USI Softball Field. Keep up-to-date with all USI spring sport schedule changes on social media at @USIAthletics.

Courtesy: USI Athletics