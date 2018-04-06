Snow still possible; Frigid temps the better bet

New winter weather advisory issued by the NWS at Paducah on Friday afternoon:

Our weather roller-coaster ride has provided some thrills this week, and now we're set for another big dip over the weekend. Snow chances look slim and accumulations minor. The NWS canceled the Winter Storm Watch, but has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern half of the Tri-State. The models have been too wacky over the last three days to really peg an accurate accumulation, but the NWS appears to be giving weight to the NAM for now.

Spring snows are especially difficult to forecast because of warm ground temps and other factors that usually kill off any significant snow...especially this late in the season. For what it's worth, here is a look at the model comparison. Note the NAM: It was at zero snowfall yesterday, and is now teasing us with a couple of inches. The other models have all fallen in line with less than an inch--if any snow:

Best timing for rain or a rain/snow mix will be in the wee hours Saturday morning, as seen on the RPM model Friday afternoon:

A pair of cold fronts will knock the temperature into near-record territory. The record low for Saturday morning is 23 in 1990...that one is not in jeopardy.

Sunday morning will be the coldest by far, flirting with 1972's record low of 24.

Next week promises warmer temps with highs in the 70's by the end of the week.

