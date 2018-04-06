Ivy Tech to offer free mining classes

Ivy Tech Community College will offer free training courses to prospective miners in the coming months.

Training courses will take place May 7 through 10 and May 21 through 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The training will take place at the Princeton Career and Technology Center. This course will get applicants certified in the Mine Safety and Health Administrations Part 48.

This training is essential for all personnel working on a mine site.

Ivy Tech officials say that the free training is drawing a lot of attention around the area, especially with the reopening of Gibson North Mine. Mining program director John Snowden says that the program is in part focused on creating qualified workers for Gibson Coal to higher when the mine reopens.

"What we saw and heard from the people who came in, they said we've been thinking about this for quite a while we just hadn't gotten around to doing it," said Snowden.

Officials say the training will include work in the classroom as well as hands-on learning designed to get students certified and on a job site before the class is even finished.

"We're doing 32 hours of actual underground classroom type training," said Snowden. "They will get the paper from me, they will go to a mine site, and basically, their first eight hours on site is the final day of class."

Snowden says that there is a class scheduled in April, but that all the seats in that class are filled.

