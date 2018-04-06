Police looking for missing Owensboro woman - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police looking for missing Owensboro woman

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Mary M. Turner. (Owensboro Police Dept.) Mary M. Turner. (Owensboro Police Dept.)
Turner's car. (Owensboro Police Dept.) Turner's car. (Owensboro Police Dept.)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Police are looking for a missing Owensboro woman.

According to police, 70-year-old Mary M. Turner was reported missing Friday morning after family members hadn't heard from her since Thursday morning.

Police say Turner has diminished mental and physical health and is believed to be without her required medications.

Turner’s vehicle is a black, 2011 Nissan Juke with a Kentucky registration plate of (671MRT).

Anyone with information about where Turner could be is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

