Missing Owensboro woman found safe

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Mary M. Turner. (Owensboro Police Dept.)
Turner's car. (Owensboro Police Dept.)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A missing Owensboro woman was found safe and is doing well.

Police say 70-year-old Mary M. Turner was reported missing Friday morning after family members hadn't heard from her since Thursday morning.

Police say Turner has diminished mental and physical health and was believed to be without her required medications.

