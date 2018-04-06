$5,000 reward offered in B&G Electronics arson case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

$5,000 reward offered in B&G Electronics arson case

Reward offered in arson investigation (Photo: Evansville Police) Reward offered in arson investigation (Photo: Evansville Police)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

State and local investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in the burglary and arson at B&G Electronics on Covert Avenue.

It happened on March 27.

Authorities think the fire was started to hide the burglary. 

The Indiana State Fire Marshal was called to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers may receive up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Callers are not required to provide their name.

