$5,000 reward offered in B&G Electronics arson case

Police are looking for a missing Owensboro woman.More >>
14 news is helping the Salvation Army wage its War on Hunger all day Friday.More >>
State and local investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in the burglary and arson at B&G Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
Fire crews were called to a fire in the 5700 block of McCool Road near Chandler.More >>
An Evansville man is facing rape, battery, and criminal confinement charges.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.More >>
