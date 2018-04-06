EPD: Rape suspect said victim was "not allowed to change her min - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Rape suspect said victim was "not allowed to change her mind" about sex

Charles Johnson, Jr. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Charles Johnson, Jr. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is facing rape, battery, and criminal confinement charges. 

Police say the victim told them she was at Charles Johnson, Jr.'s house Thursday, and he demanded sex. 

When she refused, she says Johnson wouldn't let her leave and accused her of watching him for the police. 

She says he then started punching her and forcing her to perform sex acts. The victim says she was raped several times before she was able to get away in the morning. 

Police say the victim had injuries to her face, including a laceration that needed stitches. 

Officers say Johnson would not answer the door to his house when they went to question him.

They were able to get a warrant and force entry.

Police say Johnson was very aggressive and uncooperative. 

Officers say they found blood on the carpet and bed.

They say Johnson told them he and the victim have an understanding that when he picks her up to come to his house, they are going to have sex. 

Police say Johnson said she is not allowed to change her mind once she gets there.

They say Johnson admitted to hitting and choking the victim, and it did not matter that she said "no." 

Johnson is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. 

