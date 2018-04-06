EPD: Suspect broke into woman's home while she slept

A man is in jail after Evansville police say he broke into a woman's home while she was sleeping.

Police says officers were called to the 800 block of Meyer around 4:00 a.m. Friday after a homeowner woke up and saw a man standing in her bedroom.

The victim told police that the man took off when she woke up, but the responding officers were able to find him a short time later.

Police say the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Glen Jeffers. We're told police recovered the victim's cell phone and cigarettes from Jeffers.

Jeffers was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

