Thunderbolts game postponed due to visiting team travel issues

Due to visiting team travel issues, Friday's game between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville Marksmen has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 8.

Sunday’s Fan Appreciation game will begin at 3:30 p.m., with doors opening at Ford Center at 2:30 p.m. All tickets that were purchased for tonight’s game are valid for Sunday’s matchup.

Immediately following Sunday’s game is the teams’ Challenge Round Selection Party, where fans can skate on the ice with players and everyone will be able to watch the SPHL’s playoff selection process live.

The selection party is free and open to the public. Doors for the party will open at 5:30 p.m. for anyone who wasn't at the game.

