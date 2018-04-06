Thunderbolts game postponed due to visiting team travel issues - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts game postponed due to visiting team travel issues

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Due to visiting team travel issues, Friday's game between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville Marksmen has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 8.

Sunday’s Fan Appreciation game will begin at 3:30 p.m., with doors opening at Ford Center at 2:30 p.m. All tickets that were purchased for tonight’s game are valid for Sunday’s matchup.

Immediately following Sunday’s game is the teams’ Challenge Round Selection Party, where fans can skate on the ice with players and everyone will be able to watch the SPHL’s playoff selection process live.

The selection party is free and open to the public. Doors for the party will open at 5:30 p.m. for anyone who wasn't at the game.

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

