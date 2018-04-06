Crews fight house fire near Chandler

Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused a house fire near Chandler.

It broke out after 10:00 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of McCool Road near Chandler.

Warrick: Firefighters are currently attempting to extinguish a house fire on McCool Rd near Chandler. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/gmlcxejJYx — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) April 6, 2018

Authorities say no one lived in the home, but power and gas were still connected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say a hoarder had lived in the home, and all the stuff inside made the fire hard to fight.

Warrick: Boonville and Chandler Firefighters are still working hard to extinguish this fire. pic.twitter.com/XOHgBdAa0u — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) April 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.