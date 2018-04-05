'Spring' weather throwing youth leagues a curve ball

The unusual start to spring is impacting America's pastime: baseball.More >>
There were some tense moments at Holzmeyer Tool and Die in Princeton on Thursday.More >>
The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is now open in Lawrence.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reportsMore >>
This latest bout of winter weather could wreak havoc on roads. Evansville's Street Maintenance team estimates they have already filled close to 9,000 pot holes this year, and crews were at it again today.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
