'Spring' weather throwing youth leagues a curve ball

The unusual start to spring is impacting America's pastime: baseball.

Already, weeks into the season, McCutchanville has only been able to have a few practices.

Rain and the winter-like weather pushed back practices, but many of the players told 14 News they're glad to finally be back on the field.

During the first week of April, teams held one of the first practices of the season.

A lot of rain led to mud puddles around the complex, but many of the players tell us they're finally glad to be back on the field.

“With all the rain and cold air and spring break, we just haven't been able to get on the field,” Minor League Commissioner, Mindy Humphrey explained.

They've been waiting for a while for the chance to practice outside.

“Oh, it's been a lot longer than I thought it would be because I thought winter would be a breeze and it would be gone before I knew it,” 10-year-old Layne Jenkins said.

Despite the cool temperatures, the boys tell us it certainly beats batting indoors.

“Actually see how far you can hit from home base to the fence,” 10-year-old Jackson Bryant said.

But with games scheduled to start as soon as next weekend, there's still work to be done on in practice and around the field.

