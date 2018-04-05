Gibson Co. police respond to threats call

There were some tense moments at Holzmeyer Tool and Die in Princeton on Thursday.

A 911 call came in about a man threatening to shoot up the place.

When authorities got there, they say it was actually a run for a potentially hostile employee.

Authorities say that man is Russell Meserve, and he had a weapon.

He was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for not having a permit.

Investigators said there were some suspicious things in Meserve's vehicle, so they secured it.

We're told Meserve may be facing more charges by the time their investigation is done.

He's in the Gibson County jail with no bond.

