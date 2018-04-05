Rivals Mater Dei and Reitz square off in H.S. softball

There were some tense moments at Holzmeyer Tool and Die in Princeton on Thursday.More >>
The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is now open in Lawrence.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reportsMore >>
This latest bout of winter weather could wreak havoc on roads. Evansville's Street Maintenance team estimates they have already filled close to 9,000 pot holes this year, and crews were at it again today.More >>
The former St. Joseph's Hospital facility in Huntingburg sits mostly empty. Work is underway to remodel the rest of it to turn it into Crossroads Behavioral Healthcare facility.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
