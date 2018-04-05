Central and Harrison battle off in H.S. baseball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Central and Harrison battle off in H.S. baseball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

In high school baseball, it was a conference battle between Central and Harrison.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly