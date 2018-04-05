Thunderbolts playoff game free thanks to E is for Everyone

Great news for fans of the Thunderbolts. The home playoff game will be free for everyone!

Thanks to E is for Everyone, Evansville's first playoff hockey game in six years will be free for every person who attends.

Doors will open 15 minutes early for season ticket holders.

The announcement of the games, date, time, and opponent are still to be determined.

Sunday night, the Thunderbolts will host an SPHL playoff selection party at 5:30 at the Ford Center.

Autographs, pictures, a free skate, team merchandise, and Cold Stone Creamery will be available to anyone who gets in on the celebration.

