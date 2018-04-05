Indiana military veterans hall of fame opens

The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is now open in Lawrence.

It's the only memorial of its kind in the United States.

The American Legion helped make this Hall of fame possible by donating the land where it was built.

The hall of fame honors Indiana's own veterans.

There have been nominations from all over the state for veterans who served in World War II to the current war on terror.

"This hall of fame will stand as a reminder to all Hoosiers that we must always remember those sacrifices," said Marty Dzieglowicz, The American Legion Department of Indiana Commander

When you visit, you'll notice engraved bricks at the entrance.

You can buy one in honor of your loved one for $100.

Courtesy: NBC station WTHR