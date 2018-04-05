Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

There were some tense moments at Holzmeyer Tool and Die in Princeton on Thursday.More >>
The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is now open in Lawrence.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reportsMore >>
This latest bout of winter weather could wreak havoc on roads. Evansville's Street Maintenance team estimates they have already filled close to 9,000 pot holes this year, and crews were at it again today.More >>
The former St. Joseph's Hospital facility in Huntingburg sits mostly empty. Work is underway to remodel the rest of it to turn it into Crossroads Behavioral Healthcare facility.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
