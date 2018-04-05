Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports

McAlister’s Deli, 2220 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food not being held at required temperature.

Popeye´s Chicken, 3300 N 1st Ave. Non-critical violation: Freezer unit in need of repair/removal of excess ice accumulation.

Wesselmans Sonntag, 700 Sonntag Ave. Non-critical violation: Walk in cooler fans in need of cleaning.

Wendy´s #326, 4610 Lincoln Ave. Critical violation: Ready to eat food lacking date marking. Non-critical violation: Microwave in need of cleaning.

Motomart #3206, 3221 Mariner Dr. Critical violation: Open bait station in stockroom.

Milano Italian Cuisine, 500 Main St. Critical violations: Food Safety Certificate expired. Sanitizer concentration for wipe rag too strong.

TJ Maxx Cafe, 3301 Maxx Rd. Critical violation: Portable hand sink lacking water.

Longhorn Steakhouse 5221, 320 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too weak.

Long John Silvers #28, 2350 Morgan Ave. Critical violation: Ready to eat food not maintaining 135 degrees. Non-critical violation: Drink dispenser in need of cleaning.

Leroy´s Tavern, 2659 Mt. Vernon Ave. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw meats. Non-critical violations: Equipment in poor repair. Soda dispensing machine needs service. Hood vent in need of clean up. Kitchen backdoor in need of repair. Fix screen and self closing system.

Denny´s #316, 19501 Elpers Rd. Non-critical violation: Outside of equipment needs cleaning.

Lombardi's Pizza, 3311 N Green River Rd. Critical violations: Improper storage of utensils between equipment. Improper storage of raw animal food products in walk-in cooler. Items in walk-in cooler not covered. Potentially hazardous food in walk-in cooler lacking date marking. Food with date mark label not properly discarded. Establishment lacking certified food handler certificate.

No violations:

Sky Zone.

Sushi With Gusto.

The Fresh Market.

LKmart Inc.

Little Caesar`s Pizza.

Jimmy Johns.

Madeleines.

Old Tyme Deli & Meat Shop.

Metro Sports Center.

Nisbet Inn.

McDonalds #10878.

Caze School K-5.

Lic´s Ice Cream.

Country Inn & Suites.

Hadi Shrine Temple.

Fairlawn School K-5.

Gardo´s Italian Oven.

Buffalo Wild Wings #50.

Arby´s #6004.

