$10M Behavioral Health facility coming to Huntingburg

The former St. Joseph's Hospital facility in Huntingburg sits mostly empty.

Work is underway to remodel the rest of it to turn it into Crossroads Behavioral Healthcare facility. The property owner told 14 News he purchased the hospital a few years ago and determined a new behavioral health facility would fit best in the area.

"I see this is a very positive thing for our community to have such a facility here and it's not only important for people in Huntingburg but for all of Southwest Indiana," Huntingburg Mayor Spinner said.

"This is a dream come true we have been working on this facility for a very long time," Property Owner Dr. Ijaz Mahmood said.

We're told the $10-million facility will have 40 beds and provide geriatric psychiatry and behavioral health care.

Dr. Mahmood told us practitioners will also be able to provide treatment for people with substance abuse issues. Mahmood says he's hoping to eventually create a space for a senior activities center somewhere on the property as well.

"Bringing that facility back into a health care facility is something that is very exciting," Spinner said. "That was its initial purpose and to have that happen again is really going to be a shot in the arm for our community in a lot of ways."

Spinner said the portion of the building where the new facility will be, has been vacant for about 10 years.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.