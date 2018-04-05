Loyola-Chicago run lifts UE program

Big things are happening with University of Evansville athletics.

The past few weeks couldn't have been written any better for the Purple Aces.

First, the hire of Walter McCarty, now an updated number of 816 new season tickets sold, and more recently, the unexpected success of Loyola-Chicago in the NCAA tournament.

The Ramblers have given unprecedented exposure to the Missouri Valley Conference with their historical Final 4 appearance earning money and recognition for the 10 other schools in the conference.

When McCarty was officially announced as head coach in our one-on-one interview, he specifically said that he believes UE could become the next Loyola-Chicago.

Loyola-Chicago's Final 4 run earned $8.5 million. Of that, the University of Evansville will receive $140,000 per year over the next years.

