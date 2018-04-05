Winter weather setting back road repairs in Evansville, Street Maintenance has filled about 9,000 pot holes

This latest bout of winter weather could wreak havoc on roads. Evansville's Street Maintenance team estimates they have already filled close to 9,000 pot holes this year, and crews were at it again today.More >>
The former St. Joseph's Hospital facility in Huntingburg sits mostly empty. Work is underway to remodel the rest of it to turn it into Crossroads Behavioral Healthcare facility.More >>
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear has released the name of the man found dead Wednesday morning off of Highway 41.More >>
One man is dead after an attempted water rescue in Evansville.More >>
As CBD oil and other hemp products become more popular, more people seem to have questions. One Owensboro pharmacy wants to answer yours.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
