Winter weather setting back road repairs in Evansville, Street Maintenance has filled about 9,000 pot holes

This latest bout of winter weather could wreak havoc on roads.

Evansville's Street Maintenance team estimates they have already filled close to 9,000 potholes this year, and crews were at it again Thursday.

Crews were out here this afternoon filling the pot holes on Riverside Drive. Street Maintenance has been working non-stop to make the roads safe and comfortable for drivers.

Due to the weather, we have been having, crews who normally work in lawn care and other maintenance areas are joining the pothole task force.

Street Maintenance said it feels like a vicious cycle of playing catch up as each new weather event sets back progress. The trucks that are used for larger road repairs keep having to revert back to treat roads when ice and snow hit.

One man who has been maintaining our streets for decades and says he has never seen anything like this.

"It's like the extreme weather has brought the pot holes up on us for sure... It's the freezing and the unthawing, and then what that causes is the pot holes to appear," said Brad Pace with Street Maintenance.

Sometimes when crews fix the pot holes, they reappear?"

"And that's after they're hit and they refreeze and thaw again and then yes then we have to fill them back up again," says Pace.

Street Maintenance is still asking you to help them spot pot holes around town. You can tweet using the hashtag #EVVPotholes or call Street Maintenance at (812) 435-6000.

Street Maintenance crews are also preparing for the winter storm. Inside the Street Maintenance barn, the trucks are loaded and ready to head out at the first sign of snowfall, but all of the back and forth with one alert day after another is putting a strain on their resources.

It is not salt or beet juice that is running low. Each storm sets back their usual day to day work because they have to revert their trucks back to weather ready. That means instead of focusing on larger road maintenance initiatives, or the hundreds of pot holes they fill each day, trucks are out of commission as the plows get reattached.

Each time the roads freeze, thaw, and refreeze, pot holes, even those that have been fixed, keep coming back.

"If you don't catch a pot hole fairly early, it sometimes balloons into a small explosion. Then the next thing you know you're having to actually cut the road out and bring in some hot mix. We're doing that now on several occassions. We've already done it this year. They'll be more, but after the cold mix with the smaller patch jobs, then you have to go to the cut out and hot mix," said Street Maintenance Superintendent Greg Bryant

Street Maintenance says each year they have to guess when the winter weather is over so they can take off the plows, but this year has been too unpredictable.

They are hoping this is the last go around for their plows.

