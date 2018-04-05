Owensboro pharmacy hosts education class on CBD oil

As CBD oil and other hemp products become more popular, more people seem to have questions. One Owensboro pharmacy wants to answer yours.

Owensboro Family Pharmacy and Wellness is hosting CBD education classes because many people aren't quite sure how to use CBD.

It's an informal class to talk about why people may try CBD and how it's used.

Some lines are blended with different herbs to promote sleep while others are blended to help you get going in the morning.

Some users are worried CBD oil could cause them to fail a drug test. The class covers that.

The pharmacy says CBD is best used to treat inflammation and anxiety. But depending on your symptoms, certain products could be better for you than others.

"They really, really like it. I've heard a lot of people say thank you for hosting an event like this because we're the only place in Owensboro that's had an event like this," said Owner of Owensboro Family Pharmacy and Wellness Jessica Mills. "So it's a place where we can go, and they can get all of their questions answered. We can spend time one on one with them."

If you missed Wednesday's class, you can look at Owensboro Family Pharmacy's Facebook page for information on future classes.

