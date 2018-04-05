KY couple brings unusual kind of therapy to Owensboro

A Kentucky boy with a brain injury is finding relief in an unusual kind of therapy: floating. Now, his parents are bringing this therapy to western Kentucky in the hopes it might help others.

You never know what journey your life will take. Three years ago, a babysitter shook 7-month-old Jansen Lewis so violently the boy suffered a severe brain injury.

In the time since, his parents, Melissa and Gary, have been looking for new therapies to improve their sons quality of life.

"It's a big part of his life now is these therapies," Melissa said. "We're finding ways to balance it and bring in more things that are more enjoyable for him."

But it wasn't until recently that they heard about floating. It's therapy in warm water mixed with Epsom salt.

They wanted Jansen to try it, but there was nothing like it close to home. Eventually, the couple decided to bring floating to Owensboro.

"I wanted Jansen to have access to this, and I wanted to bring it to the community," his mom said. "And I just knew that if I didn't, then someone would come along and do it, and I might kick myself in the butt later for it."

They call their new business "Free Your Mind, Body and Soul Wellness."

It opened just last week. The name coming from the hit 90s song.

Jansen floats about every three days.

"He's starting to learn to kind of relax and sit back and enjoy it a little bit," Melissa said.

But floating can also be used for chronic pain relief or to treat anxiety. The pod is filled with water the same temperature as your body and Epsom salt allows the body to completely relax.

"We're so time oriented and that's one of the hardest things to do is let go of time and just shut down your mind," Melissa said.

The couple is hosting an open house next Saturday afternoon for anyone who wants to come see it for themselves.

If you're a veteran, first responder, or have a special needs child, you can try floating therapy.

The family tells us they'll open the flotation pod the third Sunday of every month for these groups free of charge.

You can make an appointment or learn more about their website here.

