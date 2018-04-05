Man sentenced 35 years on rape, battery charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man sentenced 35 years on rape, battery charges

Richard Shelton, 30 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. jail) Richard Shelton, 30 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

We're told 30-year-old Richard Shelton was sentenced for rape and battery charges.

In March, Shelton pleaded guilty to

  • Rape With a Deadly Weapon
  • Attempt Aggravated Battery
  • Criminal confinement While Armed with Deadly Weapon
  • Rape 
  • Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon 
  • Possession of a Narcotic Drug 

The charges are from an attack in 2017 at an Evansville apartment complex.

