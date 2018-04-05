St. Joseph Avenue back open after motorcycle crash

A crash involving a motorcycle and and SUV shut down part of St. Joseph Avenue in Vanderburgh County.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at St. Joe and Whitman Drive around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews shut down the road at Mill Road, just south of the crash site.

Deputies say a woman on a motorcycle ran into the back of the SUV.

They say she was not wearing a helmet.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.