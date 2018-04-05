14 News helps Salvation Army to wage War on Hunger

All of the funds from the red kettles stay here locally to help fund the daily operations and services provided by the Salvation Army (WFIE)

14 news is helping the Salvation Army wage its War on Hunger all day Friday.

This year, the goal is to collect three month's worth of food and $45,000 dollars.

Both will help with the increased need the Salvation Army sees at its food pantry.

We'll be live outside the west side Schnucks in Evansville Friday morning on sunrise.

There will be collection bins outside all Schnucks grocery stores in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

