Name released of man hit, killed by truck Tuesday night

14 news is helping the Salvation Army wage its War on Hunger all day Friday.More >>
Evansville Police have responded to a scene in the 900 block of Independence Avenue.More >>
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear has released the name of the man found dead Wednesday morning off of Highway 41.More >>
Michael Dugger, 33, of Madisonville, entered a guilty plea to third-degree sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence in Hopkins Circuit Court.More >>
Several people are in the Henderson County Detention Center after a drug roundup Thursday morning.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.More >>
