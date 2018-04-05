Name released of man hit, killed by truck Tuesday night

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear has released the name of the man found dead Wednesday morning off of Highway 41.

According to Lockyear, 61-year-old Dale Moore suffered multiple blunt force trauma in addition to a fatal head injury.

Moore's body was found in a ditch about 10-feet away from the highway around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers say he had clearly been hit by a vehicle.

Police say a truck driver called 911 around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday who thought he had hit some debris near Virginia Street. When they checked the area, officers did not see any signs of a crash or hazard on the road.

The truck driver provided his name and number during the 911 call, so police were able to track him down at a truck stop in Kentucky.

Officers say he is cooperating and is not suspected of any crimes.

