On Alert for snow late Friday: Latest info.

Thursday's model data is reinforcing the idea of some accumulating snow for Friday night and Saturday. Amounts and locations have fluctuated a bit since Thursday's data, but the overall theme is the same: Late season snowfall. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Tri-State for Friday night and early Saturday. While overall amounts will likely not reach the 4" requirement for a winter storm, the weather service decided to issue the watch because of the overnight timing of the event and the fact it is happening in April...something that has only happened a few times since 1950:

The timing still looks like a late Friday-early Saturday window of opportunity. This will be the time that surface temps drop into the low 30's and upper 20's as moisture rides up and over the cold air from the south. Here is how the GFS model is handling the onset of wintry weather for Friday night:

Snow or sleet will be likely during a 6-8 hour time frame before the precip heads out to the south:

While our own RPM model has backed off on snow, the NAM and GFS are both painting light accumulations across the Tri-State. Both models have arrived at nearly the same solution (at least for now) as you can see by comparing the two:

As we've said many times, surface temps are warm, and impacts should be minimal, but if it comes quickly enough there may be some slippery road conditions late Friday and early Saturday. Whatever falls won't stick around for long. Temps will warm into the 60's and 70's by next week.

