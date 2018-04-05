New model data, same snowy picture for Saturday

Thursday night's late models are still painting the potential for accumulating snow over the Tri-State late Friday and early Saturday. Timing is consistent with our forecast. Here is a look at the RPM model for the onset of snow after midnight on Friday going into early Saturday:

The RPM takes snow deep into Kentucky between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.:

Snow and clouds will exit the region before sunrise on Saturday morning:

Late Thursday RPM snowfall totals consistent with earlier data:

Here are all the models. The NAM, which was the snowiest Wednesday at 4+ inches is now flatlining with no snow. It, again, is the outlier. The consensus looks like 1-2" is plausible for early Saturday morning:

