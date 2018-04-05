13 arrested in Henderson drug roundup

Several people are in the Henderson County Detention Center after a drug roundup Thursday morning.

Members of the Henderson Police Department, U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force, and Kentucky State Police were placed in teams and given a list of suspects with warrants.

They began their search around 7 a.m. and some of the suspects charged were found while officers were looking for other individuals at their address.

A total of 13 people were served warrants:

Carol Burris, 27 - arrested for criminal possession of a forged prescription

Pamela Burris, 59 - arrested for criminal possession of a forged prescription

Terri Gilbert, 37 - arrested on a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Jennifer Higgins, 47 - arrested on a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Dalton McCommac, 23 - arrested on a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Clayton Parker, 28 - arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

John Pippin Jr, 20 - served two warrants of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Nathan Pippin, 34 - served a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Erie Pullen, 35 - served a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Francisco Ramirez, 27 - served a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Jeffrey Walker, 31 - served a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

John Spurlock, 47 - served a warrant of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

Nathan Nguyen, 23 - served two warrants of indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance

All of the suspects were lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center. Law enforcement seized four firearms, 1.5lbs of crystal meth, over 100 doses of opiates, and three ounces of cocaine.

They are still actively seeking several people.

