Former Madisonville soccer coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Office of Special Prosecutions announced that a former assistant soccer coach at Madisonville North Hopkins High School has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse.

Michael Dugger, 33, of Madisonville, entered a guilty plea to third-degree sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence in Hopkins Circuit Court April 3.

According to the plea, Dugger engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his minor players and then deleted data on his phone to cover up evidence of the relationship. Dugger received a sentence of five years to serve and will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years. He will be formally sentenced May 29.

The case was investigated by the Madisonville Police Department with assistance from the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case.

“Every day we work to protect Kentucky’s children and hold accountable those who abuse them – especially those who exploit their position of trust and authority in order to harm children in their care,” Beshear said. “I appreciate the investigators and prosecutors in my office for working with Madisonville Police Department to help bring justice to the victim in this case.”

