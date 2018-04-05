Thunderbolts finish off regular season this weekend

Only one weekend remains on the calendar for the Evansville Thunderbolts before the team embarks on their first ever trip to the President’s Cup Playoffs. After splitting last weekend with the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Bolts take on the Fayetteville Marksmen before heading to Macon to conclude the regular season.

Weekend In Review:

The Thunderbolts hosted Knoxville on Friday, and despite trailing after the first period, would storm back and take a 3-2 lead in the second period as Tyler Deresky scored in his return from the ECHL along with Nick D’Avolio and Hunter Stewart. Tied 3-3 in the third period, Nick Lazorko would score the game winning goal with 5:04 left in the third period and the Bolts would hold on to win 4-3. Ian Sylves made 41 saves on the night and got the nod to start again on Saturday, but despite his best efforts, the Bolts fell 5-0 in Knoxville on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

On Friday, the Fayetteville Marksmen make their only trip to Evansville. Friday’s game, beginning at 7:15 p.m. CST, will be Fan Appreciation Night, featuring a team photo giveaway, raffle prizes and a post-game skate on the Ford Center ice. The Bolts head to Macon to take on the Mayhem on Saturday night to finish off the regular season, face-off set for 6:35 p.m. CST. You can catch the action on SPHL Live and on the Thunderbolts Radio Network on MixLr and the official Evansville Thunderbolts app.

Scouting the Opponent:

Fayetteville Marksmen Record: 11-37-6, 28 Points, 10th Place Evansville 17-18 Record vs. Marksmen: 2-0-0 Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Hauswirth (25 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Jake Hauswirth (63 Points) Primary Goaltender: Patrick Spano (3-20-1, 4.51 GAA, .886 Save %)



The Marksmen have not had an easy year and that continued into this past weekend. On Thursday, Fayetteville fell 6-2 at home against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, with goals coming from Anthony Flaherty and Tommy Fiorentino. Paul Russell would score the lone goal on Friday night as the Marksmen lost again on home ice, 6-1 to the Macon Mayhem. In Macon on Saturday, the Marksmen only allowed 4 goals, but still fell by a 4-1 score, with the lone goal coming from Tyler Palmer with 3 seconds left in the game, averting a shutout.

Macon Mayhem: Record: 31-16-6, 68 Points, 3rd Place Evansville 17-18 Record vs. Macon: 2-2-2 Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Trask (26 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Jake Trask (65 Points) Primary Goaltender: Charlie Finn (17-8-2, 2.98 GAA, .902 Save %)



On their 6-1 victory in Fayetteville on Friday, Trask would pick up two goals along with two assists, Dylan Vander Esch scored a goal and three assists, and Stathis Soumelidis, Daniel Gentzler, and John Siemer scored a goal each. On Saturday, Siemer would score again, along with Jake Faiella, Vinny Muto and Dakota Klecha scoring additional goals. The Mayhem host Pensacola on Thursday and head to Birmingham on Friday before hosting the Thunderbolts on Saturday.

Transactions:

3/28: Patrick Harrison placed on waivers

3/31: Hunter Stewart re-signed to amateur try-out

