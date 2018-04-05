Man dead after Wayne Co., IL crash

A man is dead after a crash in Wayne Co. IL.

According to Illinois State Police, 64-year-old Thomas E. Shull, of St. Charles, MO, was driving on Interstate 64 in rural Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, when for unknown reasons he left the roadway near the 93 ½ milepost.

State police say his vehicle went through a ditch, across Wayne County Road 70 North, before striking a group of trees.

Shull was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

