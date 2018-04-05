White Co. EMA Director: Small tornado may have touched down Tuesday

Tuesday night's storms may have caused a small tornado to touch down in White County, Illinois.

EMA Director Jim Totten says there is damage to a farm in the southwest corner of the county.

We're told there is quite a bit of damage to some farm equipment.

The property belongs to Patrick Scates.

No one was hurt, and it is the only damage reported in the county.

The National Weather Service has been notified, but it's not clear if they will come survey the damage.

Totten believes it could have been a small, F-1 tornado.

