Rex Chapman coming to Evansville for free event

Former University of Kentucky basketball star and Owensboro native, Rex Chapman is coming to Evansville.

Chapman will speak about his journey to his own personal recovery from addiction.

The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Indiana Sports Management Club, Room UC 2217-2218. A Q&A session will follow at 8:00 p.m.

Chapman was born and raised in Owensboro, KY. He played for the University of Kentucky and the NBA. After several injuries in his career, he became addicted to prescription painkillers.

The event is hosted by 7 Sisters as part of their mission to stop the stigma of addiction. 7 Sisters is a group of seven women who have lost a sibling due to an opioid-related death. Click here for more information.

