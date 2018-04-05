Boil advisory lifted for Grandview

The boil advisory has been lifted for the town of Grandview in Spencer County.

After two days of sampling, the test showed clear results.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the water department at, 812-649-2573.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.