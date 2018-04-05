Boil advisory lifted for Grandview - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory lifted for Grandview

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

The boil advisory has been lifted for the town of Grandview in Spencer County.

After two days of sampling, the test showed clear results.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the water department at, 812-649-2573.

