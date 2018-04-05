Boil advisory issued for Grandview

A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Grandview in Spencer County.

Town officials say you need to boil your water before drinking it. We're told a loss of water pressure is causing the drinking water problems. So you want to boil that water for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking or use bottled water until the issue is fixed.

We'll let you know when that happens.

