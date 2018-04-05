Registration open for St. Jude run at Burdette Park

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to take part in the "St.Jude Give Hope.Run." scheduled for April 28 at Burdette Park.

The event benefits families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Everyone is invited to take part. There will be local patient family speakers, a 5K, family friendly activities, and live entertainment.

Registration is $25 until April 11.

After April 11, it's $30 for anyone age 13 and up. It's $15 for the Kids Dash for children ages 3-12.

Here is the schedule for April 28:

7:30 a.m. - Registration/Check In

8:00 a.m. - Kid's Dash

8:30 a.m. - 5K run/walk starts

Thanks to generous donors and events like the St. Jude Give Hope. Run., families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

