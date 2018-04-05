Mt. Carmel man accused of sexually abusing child

A Mount Carmel, IL man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to police, officers arrested 31-year-old Matthew R. Murray on Wednesday on suspicion that he sexually abused a young child left in his care.

Police say Murray is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and is currently being held in the Wabash County Jail.

No other information about the case is available at this time.

