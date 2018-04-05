New dates announced for EVSC kindergarten orientations

Because of the threat of severe weather Tuesday, the EVSC had to postpone kindergarten orientations.

They have now been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 10.

EVSC officials say the orientations give parents and guardians the opportunity to enroll students in kindergarten if they haven’t already done so, and receive additional information regarding kindergarten, meet school staff, ask questions and share information about their children.

Children should be five years old on or before August 1, 2018, to enroll in kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year.

To enroll, parents or legal guardians will need to be present and provide the child’s legal birth certificate (hospital certificates cannot be used) at the time of enrollment.

For more information, parents can contact their child’s school.

Here are the times:

• Caze: 6 p.m., 2013 S. Green River Road, 812-477-5567

• Cedar Hall K-8: 3 p.m., 2100 N. Fulton Ave., 812-435-8223

• Cynthia Heights: 6-7 p.m., 7225 Big Cynthiana Road, 812-435-8740

• Daniel Wertz: 6 p.m., 1701 S, Red Bank Road, 812-435-8312

• Delaware: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., 700 N. Garvin St., 812-435-8227

• Dexter: already took place

• Evans: 5:30 p.m., 2727 N. Evans, Avenue, 812-435-8330

• Fairlawn: 5 – 6 p.m., 2021 S. Alvord Boulevard, 812-476-4997

• Glenwood K-8: already took place

• Harper: 6-7 p.m., 21 S. Alvord Boulevard, 812-476-1308

• Hebron: 6 – 7 p.m., 4400 Bellemeade Ave., 812-477-8915

• Highland: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., 6701 Darmstadt Road, 812- 867-6401

• Lincoln K-8: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., 635 Lincoln Ave., 812-435-8235

• Lodge K-8: already took place

• McCutchanville: 5:30 p.m., meeting to take place at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, 1901 Lynch Road.

• Oak Hill: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., 7700 Oak Hill Rd., 812-867-6426

• Scott: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., 14940 Old State Road, 812-867-2427

• Stockwell: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., 2501 N. Stockwell Road, 812-477-5345

• Stringtown: 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., 4720 Stringtown Road, 812-435-8320

• Tekoppel: 6 – 7 p.m., 111 N. Tekoppel Ave., 812-435-8883

• Vogel: already took place

• West Terrace: Parents can enroll students and are asked to drop off completed enrollment packets on Tuesday, April 10. However, official orientation/open house activities will not take place. Instead, teachers will be in contact with parents to schedule orientations later in the summer.

If parents/guardians do not know what school their child should attend, they can call the EVSC Office of Student Services at 435-8463, or visit the EVSC website.

Click on “Family Services” at the top of the page, then “What District Do I Live In.”

