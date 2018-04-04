UE hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration

Bells rang at the National Civil Rights Museum which is just one-way people around the country remembered the life of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. On this day 50 years ago, King was assassinated.

A crowd gathered at University of Evansville's Neu Chapel Wednesday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy and life.

Those who commemorated made it clear: it's a time in our world where reflection on his memory is needed most.

It's a journey for many that continues 50 years later. A moment of silence commenced at 7:05 p.m. the precise moment half a century ago when Dr. King lost his life.

"He challenged us to not be satisfied until justice for all was a reality," Pastor Amaiiah McIntosh was a freshman in high school in 1968. She remembers the very moment she heard the news on that day.

"We were stopped by a man. He stopped and asked my mother, 'Have you heard the news? Martin Luther King was shot today.' After we turned on the television, we discovered what he had reported was true."

Pastor McIntosh said there is still work to be done on a number of social issues.

"Until change happens, until transformation happens until justice becomes reality, I refuse to be satisfied," the crowd gave a standing ovation after McIntosh spoke at the podium.

Pastor McIntosh and University of Evansville officials encouraged those in the chapel to get to know their neighbors.

They said Dr. King's example is to not be oblivious to the hardships faced by those in your community. It is the only way we can truly realize and honor his sacrifice.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.