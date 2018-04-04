Peace of Mind: Emotion Freedom Technique

Can you really tap your way to a healthier state of mind?

Some people swear by an unusual technique called "Emotional Freedom Technique" or tapping, which falls under complementary medicine. It's a technique used alongside scientific medicine.

Practitioners call it psychological acupressure, tapping on pressure points with your fingers instead of using needles. It's combined with spoken meditation.

Believers tap for pain relief, stress relief, and for anxiety and anger.

EFT instructor Patty Ruhe owns wellness store Forest Fresh in Jasper. She is leading a class Thursday night in Jasper as part of a local health and healing series.

She says there are pressure points all over your body, but most people tap several points on the face.

Both Patty Ruhe and Margaret Spooner know there are skeptics, even critics.

Ruhe calls them fortunate because she says it probably means they haven't experienced the kind of trauma that sends people looking for help.

The EFT Class is part of a series of wellness classes, called the Lounge Series. The group meets in a space at Trinity UCC church.

The class is Thursday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. and lasts an hour and a half.

