Ohio Co. man arrested having sexual relationship with minor, KSP says

An Ohio County man was arrested after police say he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

Kentucky State Police tell us they arrested 33-year-old Johnathan Hall, of Hartford after they learned he had a sexual relationship with a teen back in 2017.

KSP tells us they began their investigation last month after they heard allegations were made of the inappropriate relationship.

We're told Hall is facing charges of Sodomy, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, and Persistent Felony Offender.

He was taken to the Ohio County jail.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.