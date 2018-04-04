Name of man who died after lawnmower went into lake at Evansville State Hospital released

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the person in who died in an attempted water rescue in Evansville.

We're told 65-year-old Keith Lamb, of Evansville, died as a result of drowning.

The coroner's office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating.

Dispatch told us crews were called to a lake on the Evansville State Hospital grounds around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the Lamb worked on the grounds and was mowing when his lawnmower lost traction near the edge of the lake and slid into the water. The mower overturned and pinned him underneath the mower in several feet of water.

According to police, Lamb was underwater for an extended period of time before other employees found him and pulled him from the water. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

