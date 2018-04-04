Man dead after lawnmower goes into lake at Evansville State Hospital

One man is dead after an attempted water rescue in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating.

Dispatch told us crews were called to a lake on the Evansville State Hospital grounds around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police reports say the man worked on the grounds and was mowing when his lawnmower went into the lake. According to those reports, other employees were able to jump in and pull him from the water.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Right now, the victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The coroner says an autopsy has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.