Man dead after lawnmower goes into lake at Evansville State Hosp - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man dead after lawnmower goes into lake at Evansville State Hospital

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One man is dead after an attempted water rescue in Evansville. 

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating.

Dispatch told us crews were called to a lake on the Evansville State Hospital grounds around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police reports say the man worked on the grounds and was mowing when his lawnmower went into the lake. According to those reports, other employees were able to jump in and pull him from the water.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Right now, the victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified. 

The coroner says an autopsy has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

We'll keep you updated. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:57:45 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

  • Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:16:56 GMT

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly