1 dead after attempted water rescue at Evansville State Hospital

One man is dead after an attempted water rescue in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating.

Dispatch told us crews were called to a lake on the Evansville State Hospital grounds around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, the victim was found in the lake and was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Right now, the victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The coroner says an autopsy has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

We are working to find out what led to the incident. We'll keep you updated.

