Taking a Stand: War on Hunger

On Friday, April 6 the Salvation Army needs your help with their annual War on Hunger campaign.

Officials from the Salvation Army tell us that funding from the Christmas Kettle campaign runs out by spring and they need donations so that people who need food are not turned away. They see an increase in need in the summer months when children are out of school.

In 2017, over 44,000 individuals benefited from their soup kitchen and 19,000 meal boxes were distributed feeding over 82,000 individuals.

We can all help in refiling their pantry by stopping by all participating Schnuck's locations in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties Friday April 6 from 6am-6pm. If you can't make it by that day, you can donate by texting 4war at 41444, or visiting saevanville.org.

We also have a link on 14news.com to view what kind of food needs to be purchased.

Your donations provide food, but also provides hope and opportunity.

It's hard for me to think of the children going hungry right here in our own area.

That shouldn't happen and thankfully the Salvation Army is there to prevent that from happening

