Henderson teachers protest pension bill outside state rep's business

A group of Henderson teachers gathered Wednesday to protest the new Kentucky pension bill.

Teachers stood in front of Nu-Look Cleaners, a local business owned by State Representative Robby Mills, who voted in favor of the pension bill that passed last week.

Henderson teachers (and retirees) are out in full force protesting the pension plan. It’s spring break and some students have even joined in. pic.twitter.com/eh006WQqjM — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) April 4, 2018

Protestors said they will continue protests until changes are made to better support public school funding.

