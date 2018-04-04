Henderson teachers protest pension bill outside state rep's busi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson teachers protest pension bill outside state rep's business

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A group of Henderson teachers gathered Wednesday to protest the new Kentucky pension bill. 

Teachers stood in front of Nu-Look Cleaners, a local business owned by State Representative Robby Mills, who voted in favor of the pension bill that passed last week. 

Protestors said they will continue protests until changes are made to better support public school funding.

